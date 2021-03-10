Local FAA Tower is Vandalized

The FAA Tower off of C Road in Grand Junction is damaged.

I-70" hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage may have been done to the local "f- a-a" radar tower and authorities are searching for who's responsible..

The tower is located in the desert off of "c" road, and the dish was found to have upwards of 7 bullet strikes... the f-a-a is currently assessing the damage... and if the dish needs to be replaced, officials say it could cost up to 250 thousand dollars.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to report it to the mesa