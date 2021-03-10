Changes coming to the SU Hill

Owners of various restaurants and pubs discuss what the proposed buildings could mean for the future of their business.

Maybe you were at the movies tonight, or out to dinner with your family.

If you're an s-u student, friday nights are typically spent on marshall street.

Rod: but the home to legendary student hangouts is headed for a major shakeup.

How do marshall street businesses feel about the changes on the way?

New at eleven, we sent our olivia ugino to the hill to find out.

Olivia: nat: frying olivia it's a night to get away from the laptops and lectures.

Naritsara poochocki: well friday night is like students have time off for themselves.

And it's spent here on marshal street.

Nat: thank you.

Olivia but the routine of ordering takeout at places like appethaizing you're welcome.

Olivia is about to change.

The restaurant is one of the many businesses that will have to go to make way for a new eight story building that will bring a mix of apartments and stores.

Naritsara: i understand that we have to move on with a new life, but this is impacting a lot of my coworkers.

Natisara: this is the place that they can work and earn some extra money to pay for their bills.

Nat..faegan's: here you go.

Olivia not everyone thinks that way.

Right up the hill at faegan's café and pub matthew hayes: typically like this, it's pretty good during happy hour.

Olivia they're ready to welcome the change.

Matthew hayes: a lot of people have emotional connections, it's just a lot of people's memories, the history of it.

Olivia a loss they believe could be actually be a gain matthew hayes: tends to dropp off a little bit.

A lot of people going to chuck's and the orange straight, so hopefully, with them closing down, we can absorb, inherit their customers.

Olivia: and change could be coming soon.

Word is, construction on the project could get started as early as next month.

In syracuse, olivia ugino, newschannel 9.

Rod: more changes to the marshall street area may also be on the horizon.

The national veterans resource complex is expected to be completed in 20-19.

