MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIT & RUN ACCIDENT

A hit and run accident has led to a burglary arrest in terre haute.

Three separate calls... create a busy night... for terre haute police.and..

They all...lead to the same man.

It's tonight's top story.32 year old...michael lee holton... faces "burglary"... "drug possion"... and other charges.it all started those charges stem from... a "hit-and-run" call... on 7th and preston--involving a white dodge pick-up.while responding to that...police got another call... that the same truck... hit two parked cars... on 8-th and idaho.police were told... the driver...left the truck... carrying larg black bags.that man was later spotted..

In the 18-hundred block of "south central" street...and was arrested... following a short chase.police also worked a burglary..

.at the "days in" on first and margaret--and found stolen items from the hotel... in the pickup... holton was driving.holton is in the... vigo county jail.

He'll appear in court... on monday.