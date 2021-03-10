Local Law Enforcement Mourns Loss of Hero Officer Jon Richey

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Unified Police Officer Jon Richey, 52, a hero police officer who was shot in the line of duty during a foot pursuit with a convicted felon in January 2016, has died.

On a quiet street.

Randall some shocking news tonight on the death of a well known law officer who spent decades at several agencies.

52 year old unified officer john richey was found dead today.

No signs of foul play but no other details are being released.

In january of 2016 he was shot and wounded in a gunbattle with a fugitive in holladay.

Officer doug barney was killed in that shootout.

Good 4 utah's rick aaron looks back at officer richeys illustrious career.

.

[a19]jon richey death-pkg pkg: according to his linked in profile, jon richey joined the police explorers at age 14, and was hired as a bank security gurad at 17.

Two years later he became the youngest police officer when he joined the west jordan pd at age 19.

In 1988 he joined the slcpd where he worked for nearly 20 years as detective a sargeant, and a canine trainer, developing the slc police dogs into one of the top canine units in the country and winning several competitions.

In august of 2002 he encountered brian david mitchell and kidnapping victim elizabeth smart at the slc library.

But smart's face was covered by a veil and she didin't alert him that anythign was wrong.

Richey: she could have simply whispered in my ear, or tugged my coat.

There's reasons why she didin't do that.

I don't blame her for not doing that.

Vo: after 7 more months of captivity and sexual assalt, smart was found in march of 2003.

Officer richey testified at mitchell's trial.

Richey: with the information i had, there really was nothing more that i could do, and i have to live with that.

Vo: he retired from the slcpd in 2007 to go to work for the sl unified pd as a canine and blood hound handler tracking down suspects with his partner molly.

End script.

Randall salt lake police are investigating officer richeys death and are not releasing any details except to say there are