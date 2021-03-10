Neighbors: woman who crashed into roof inexperienced driver

A rude awakening after troopers say a woman drove an SUV with three children in the car into the roof of an apartment where a family lives.

This is where the suv landed and fire fighters say a child does live in that apartment... but wasn't there when the suv crashed into the apartment.

This happened in 100 block of knowledge avenue in branson

Stephanie what happened?

Frances, neighbors say a mother who wasn't trained to drive was in the suv with her three kids.... the youngest a toddler... and they say she hit the gas instead of the break and look... went through the roof.

Troopers confirm the woman who drove the suv into the roof doesn't know how to drive and wasn't drunk or high this morning when this happened.

This woman maria saladar... says the woman is her neighbor and her husband was taken to jail last night for beating her.

Salazadar says her neighbor told her she was just trying to feed her three children when she took the suv out.

She can't believe this happened.

"like oh my gosh!

I never see that before.

Never, ever.

I don't ... how to get out the car with the girls.

It's hard because all the car is on the inside over there."

Troopers say the woman who wrecked her suv into the roof of an apartment building will be charged with a traffic citation.

We don't know what kind yet.

Many people here are thankful because neither the mother.... her three young children.... nor the people who live in the apartment were hurt.





It took crews about two hours to pull the vehicle out of the building.

