Supherhero to Superman exhibit

To the museum of the shenandoah valley to see a new exhibit about alex ross-- who created the super hero superman... ross fans travelled from charlottesvile to winchester-- to see this exhbit.... the exhibit includes more than 100 orginal works created by ross, all on display for the first time... most of the works in the exhbit are on loan from ross' personal collection.... ( been a huge alex ross fan since i was a young child.

I was blown away by the art work.

And it was so beauitful to me about how every panel was the work of art, it inspired me and got me further and deeper into art."

(nancy huth: this exhibit allows us to present an artist and his today.

So he is a living artist and he's working a popular medium.

It means alot of to us to be able to appeal to an audience that is intrested in that kind of work."

Carolyn: the exhbit runs now through may of this year.

