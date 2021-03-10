Syracuse Boys and Girls Club builds prosthetic hands

Children, injured by land mines are getting some help from the boys and girls club in syracuse.

As part of a team building day, the kids made 3-d printed prosthetic hand kits.

They'll be shipped to developing countries for families that couldn't otherwise afford them.

An s-u student organized the class to teach kids about critical thinking and compassion.

Justin bachman, organized team building day: "showing them how, even though these people are so different from you and they're people you don't interact with in your daily life...you are going to sit down for maybe 2, 2.5 hours and at the end of the day - you are going to have made a difference for someone in a country you might not be able to even find on a map."

Tammy the students worked together for hours to place each finger, fix mistakes, and test