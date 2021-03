'BJP brace yourselves': Abhishek Banerjee tweets CM Mamata's pic with injuries

TM leader Abhishek Banerjee tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's picture from hospital and wrote "BJP, brace yourselves to see the power of people of Bengal on Sunday, May 2nd".

CM Banerjee on March 10 suffered injury after being allegedly 'pushed' by few persons in Nandigram.

She's currently admitted at IPGMER and SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.