How prepared are You for Cold and Flu Season?

The key to getting better can be found in your own home.

How prepared are you this cold and flu season?

The flu is now widespread in new york state--- there are also other winter illness sending families to the doctor as i found out, the answer to getting better can be found in your own home - not just during winter, but year-round."" elizabeth crony doesn't like to take chances during cold and flu season, and for good reason.she's got a husband and two school age daughters, and her family's health is a top priority.))"yes, we get our flu shots and that's great.

They're at school, but when they come home, there's a lot of things we can do."" somebody has to bring the germs into your house" we wanted to know - can the germs that lurk in your own home, make you sick?

Doctor elizabeth murray says they sure can."it has to come from a person, it won't just show up unannounced."so with elizabeth crony's consent, we brought in a public health pro to point out common hotspots for germs.ashley fico is as assistant professor in the department of public health at the college at brockport.

(("the sink is a hot spot for lots of people:))in the kitchen, ashley immediately zeroed in on the sponge near the sink.most studies show it's the dirtiest item in the house, and elizabeth knows it.

"when you're done with it for the day, rinse it, squeeze it out and stick it in the microwave."12:32:27 12:33:02 from there, ashley and elizabeth walked to the living room - minus their shoes.

That's a household rule - and it's a good one.

You really can track in harmful bacteria with your shoes.

Upstairs in the bathroom...ashley pointed out that molds love wet, moist spaces.and, elizabeth got high marks for keeping the toothbrushes away from the toilet...and stored inside the medicine cabinet."for most people just being a thorough cleaner is enough in terms of disease that's sprea around the house.

What's really concerning is when you have children, elderly, people who are immunocompromised, you want to take some extra steps" "if you know a lot of people 3 who are sick, or if you're wondering if your kids are coming down with something, maybe every hour, hour and a half, stop and wash your hands."the biggest takeaway for elizabeth?wipe down common objects, and often.that includes stair bannisters, hard toys, doorknobs, toilet handles, light switches, and omputer keyboards.

Because it's better to safe, than