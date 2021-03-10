Search underway for missing snowmobilers at Conesus Lake

Police are searching for two men who reportedly went missing Saturday morning while they went snowmobiling near Conesus Lake.

Was the scene earlier today.

Two police boats on the north end of conesus lake.

Using a robot with sonar -- to look beneath the ice---and in the water.

The search began this morning, after a call to 911 call to report two men missing.((sot))01;09;31 sheriff tom daugherty: "it's an adult male in his forties, he was with his friend who is also an adult male roughly forty years of age so early this morning, our investigation launched trying to locate these two."

Police say they found snowmobile tracks leading from a house on the lake --- out onto the ice.

With the help of drones that were flying approximately 250 feet off shore -- police spotted two helmets floating in ice.

Police say could be a sign that the missing men are nearby.

But as darkness fell -- they had to suspend the search.

((sot))01;12;19 sheriff tom daugherty: "our mission has been safe, we'll continue to be safe but we we want to do our best for these family members so we'll be here for the duration."

the ice has posed as a threat for the safety of those out on the lake.

The d-e-c is recommending that people do not go out on the lake at this time.

They say there have been numerous incidents and are stressing safety for anyone that goes near the ice.

One local resident who has a view of the lake says he's been keeping an eye out as well.

((sot))18;02;21 vincent giuseppetti: "the thing is the ice is still thick, but out on the north end, but once you get past that north end you don't want to take any chances because it's thin you know."

He hopes police are able to find the men soon.the sheriff's department will resume the search monday