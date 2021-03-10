Pitt State earns sweep

6-5.

Windy and cold in pittsburg as well as the gorillas hosted game three against sioux falls.

Pitt was solid on the mound early, check out nick brown in the 2nd.brent jarvis down swinging.

One out.john berroth, see ya.

Out number two.three up, three down.

Connor merriam joins the party.

Good inning from brown.

Top of the 5th now.

Ty rowe in for relief.

And josh rehwaldt rips it back at him.

Rowe makes a great catch on the line drive.

Runner had no idea.

Turns it into a double play.gorilla bats help out as well.

Colton pogue six rbis during yesterday's double- header, two more today.

Rips one right into the gap.

And the gorillas take an 8-3 lead here.they end up defeating sioux-falls today, 14 - 8 and complete the sweep of the