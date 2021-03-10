k2 arrest again

Police... 3 greg--we reported last week evansville police are seeing a resurgence in synthetic marijuana called k-2..

Last night -- two more people arrested for possessing the drug.

Eyewitness news christina van zelst talked to some neighbors in the area and tells us what they were saying today.

Christina--the arrest happened at a playground -- a playground one woman won't even let her kids go to alone.

She didn't want to be identified -- but tells me her neighborhood has changed.she isn't suprised k-2 found a way to her streets.

"it's very very scary."a playground -- usually filled with kids laughing and having fun."don't feed mamma bear."

Was instead the scene of an arrest.

"i'm very concerned to where we don't even go over there i can't even use the park."two more people arrested for possesing k-2 ... a synthetic drug that has put a handful of people behind bars in just a week.

(neighbor) "unfortunately they're probably going to to be a lot more deaths and arrests before coming to a head."epd say blake devine and michael blankenship junior were illegally parked at this playground in the area of eleventh and virginia... when officers approached the car..

They say blankenship and devine appeared intoxicated..

Both men were arrested.

"i'm not really suprised."but one state representative hopes a bill could help prevent further arrest.

(ryan hatfield) "synthetic drugs have been a real scourge in our community and they continue to make them differently..

Ryan hatfeild says house bill 1019 could help legislation be up to date with synthetics...not just k-2.

"we've got to do everything possible to ensure that our kids aren't something something or inhaling something consuming something that's going to be harmful to them or others around them as they get that high."whether it's a bill or another arrest -- some just want their playground to safe again.

"i hope to god that this is an intervention for them and that they get this drug under control because it's definately not good."christina--blankenship has since been released and more information about house bill 1019 can be seen on our website at tristatehomepage.com christina van zelst eyewitness news.