Former syracuse men's basketball star fab melo reportedly died in his sleep while home in brazil where he had been playing professionally.

He was just 26- years-old.

Fab played 2 seasons in orange, being named big east defensive player of the year in 2012 he was, however, also at the center of syracuse's recent n-c-double-a sanctions.

During that 2012 season, melo was suspended twice for academic issues.

Fab left school early for the n- b-a where he was the 22nd overall pick.

Farah: after a 3-year study, the "consensus" commission last wee said a metropolitan government could save tens of millions of tax dollars.

On newsmakers with dan cummings, the president of center-state c-e-o said voter approval is the next step in sending a strong signal to the rest of the state.

