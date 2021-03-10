Make-A-Wish Utah has a surprise celebration for local teen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - For a 15 year old Utah girl, Saturday was one of the most exciting days of her life.

We hereby announce that kendells wish to go to new york city will be granted by the make a wish foundatio0n of utah.

Cheering all the fun today at nate wade suburu.

Kendell keyes is a make a wish teen.

She's lived with cystic fibrosis all her life.

She loves new york city.

She's never been there.

But thanks to nate wades share the love campaign and make a wish, she'll be on her way with her family.

Im excited and im really surprised because i never expected this to happen so im reallyu excited.

Kendell didn't know what wish would be granted until today.

While in the big apple they have plans to make her famous there