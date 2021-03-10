Homebound Heroes Grant

Mph helping homebound heroes ?

"* profit family service rochester has recieved a second grant through joint initiative meals on wheels america and the home depot foundation.

Now the organization has additional funding to continue its important work.

The 100 thousand dollar grant allows the organization to take on home improvement projects in the homes of local veterans ?

"* enabling them to stay in their homes as long as possible.

This year the meals on wheels of america grant increased funding to family service rochester.

The money will allow them to take on more projects.

April sutor with family service rochester says the organization already has five projects lined up to make the environments of older vets safer and healthier.

"they see that it's going to pro?

"*long their lives where they are and they're just overjoyed sometimes to tears."

That includes wheelchair ramps, plumbing and bathroom improvements, and siding and gutter replacement to keep ice off walkways.

Last year the organization installed new siding on the home of a grateful veteran.

'"unfortunatel y the veteran passed away, but he got to pass away in his own home ?

"* and they were facing having to be somewhere else."

Sutor says the grant will keep more vets in the home they know and love, instead of having to move into an assited living facility.

"at some point they may need to ?

"* but as long as they are able to stay in their homes that's where we would like them to be."

If you or anyone you know is an older veteran in need of home repairs ?

"* you are urged to contact family service rochester.

And if you or someone you know is a handyman or contractor with time to volunteer and would like to give back ?

"* family service rochester encourages you to reach out.

