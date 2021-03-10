What you can't deduct on your tax return

CPA Anthony Mangiameli of Insero & Associates and the New York State Society of CPAs discussed some of the items that cannot be deducted on your tax return Monday on News 8 at Sunrise.

Mark: c-p-a anthony mangiameli from insero and associates, and the new york society of c-p-as, is back with us this morning.

Anthony, great to see you.anthony: thanks for having me here, mark.mark: today we're talking about things that cannot be written off as deductions.

Of course, we're in the heart of tax season as we speak.

Let's begin by clearing up a misconception when it comes to travel to and from work.

Anthony: mark, there are a lot of expenses that individuals are going to considering when filing a tax return, whether they're going to take a standard deduction or they're itemizing.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that individuals can believe that they can deduct the mileage of their normal commute from their home to their base of businessmark: it cannot be deducted?

Anthony: it can not be deducted.mark: now, there are some exceptions in terms of business meetings and things like that.

Let's clarify that quickly.anthony: let's say your normal daily commute from home to work is twenty miles, and you spend fifty business miles on the day?

That thirty miles in excess of your normal commute, you'll be able to deduct.mark: ok, we'll keep that in mind.

You mentioned right off the top, the itemizing versus the standard deduction.

Let's clarify what we mean.anthony: when you're itemizing your deductions, what you're doing is you're taking a list of all your tax-deductible expanses, and you're tallying them up.

With the standard deduction, that kind of helps eliminate that hassle of having to list all those expenses.

You just get a deduction that the i-r-s gives you.

If you're single or married filing separately, you can get a six thousand, three hundred dollar deduction.

If you're married filing jointly, that doubles to twelve thousand, six hundred.

If file head of household, that's nine thousand three hundred.mark: ok, so inevitably you're going to weight those numbers.

Let's talk a little bit about the difference between the two.

You've touched on it already, but let's go a little deeper here.anthony: when you're itemizing your deductions, there's a number of expenses that you're eligible to take a deduction.

From mileage to health costs, that you get to tally up and let's say the total of those expenses that you spend during the year is ten thousand.

If you're a single individual, with a standard deduction, only a deduction of six thousand, three hundred.

It's very important that you weigh that.

In certain circumstances, your standard deduction actually may be greater than itemizing.

Mark: right, and the math will tell you what to do.

We do want to bring this in before we end; social security taxes paid on your wages.

Can those be deducted?

Anthony: you cannot deduct social security tax.

However, if you work multiple jobs, and you pay social security in excess of the i-r-s limit?

You'll be able to claim that excess as a credit when you file your taxes.mark: all right, our time is short here.

One last item; business travel expenses.

Let's talk about that.anthony: business travel expenses such a lodging, airfare and meals, are all deductible.

However, let's say you're traveling on a trip with your family members?

Theirs are not deductible.

And to the extent you extend that stay, for maybe two additional leisure days?

Those two additional leisure days are not deductible.mark: all right we're going to leave it there this morning.

We are out of time.

Anthony, as always, thank you.anthony: thank you for having me.mark: we'll add a few other deductible items on our website as well.

You can find all that information at rochesterfirst.com.

