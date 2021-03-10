Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

Credit: KOLR
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy
Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

WASHINGTON, D.C.

-- National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's job security is in jeopardy, CBS News has learned, and White House policy adviser Stephen Miller's studied non-defense of Flynn illustrates a new level of isolation from Trump and his inner circle.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

-- National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's job security is in jeopardy, CBS News has learned, and White House policy adviser Stephen Miller's studied non-defense of Flynn illustrates a new level of isolation from Trump and his inner circle.

You might like