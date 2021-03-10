Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

-- National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's job security is in jeopardy, CBS News has learned, and White House policy adviser Stephen Miller's studied non-defense of Flynn illustrates a new level of isolation from Trump and his inner circle.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
-- National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's job security is in jeopardy, CBS News has learned, and White House policy adviser Stephen Miller's studied non-defense of Flynn illustrates a new level of isolation from Trump and his inner circle.