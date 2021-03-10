It's Your Money: Tax Filing ID Requirements

(18 NEWS) What you need to know about the new requirements for filing taxes this year.

Good morning everyone.

Today, i would like to introduce paul hornbuckle, cpa and southern tier chapter member of the new york state society of cpas.

As part of the society's get money smart financial literacy initiative, paul is here to talk about the new id requirement for filing taxes.

Welcome paul.

Paul: good morning bob and thank you for having me on the show.

While everyone is making sure they have the correct files to complete their taxes, the new york state dept.

Of taxation and finance announced a new rule on jan.

12, requiring state id info to be included when e-filing tax documents.

Could you elaborate?

Paul: yes.

Beginning this tax season, a driver license or state- issued id is now required for all new york state personal income tax returns.

This is being done as another verification method to combat tax refund identity theft this tax season.

What information is needed from the card and does this requirement differ between tax filing methods?

Paul: your license or id number; issuing state; issue date; expiration date; and; document number are required.

If you are using software like turbotax, you will be prompted to enter that information.

If you are hiring a tax professional, they will need that information as well.

Where is the document and id number located?

Paul: your id number is usually the 9-digit number at the top of your non-driver id or driver's license.

The document number is usually an 8 or 10-digit number on the lower right corner of your license or non-driver id.

If your id was produced after january 28, 2014, the document number will be located on the back.

What if you don't have a new york state id or any id at all?

Paul: if you don't have your most recent driver license or state-issued id there will be a no available/applicable id' option to choose from.

If you have an id that is not from new york state, you should still choose the no id' option since ny state can only reference its own dmv database for now.

Will this cause a delay if this information isn't entered?

Paul:not having the id information alone wouldn't cause a delay since it is being used as an additional way to validate the taxpayer and deter fraud.

If all efforts to validate the taxpayer fail, then there may be delays.

What about extensions?

If you are filing an extension will this information be required?

Paul:when filing for an extension it won't be required, but when you go back to file the return, it will be required.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Paul: yes, i would tell everyone to reach out to a tax professional for more information on this topic or go to the nys dept.

Of taxation and finance website, https: thank you paul for this information.

For more information, visit the webiste on your screen.

