Vigil Held for Tiffany Duiguid

Woman killed in lexington last week gathered in her home town in west virginia over the weekendto honor her.

32-year-old tiffany duiguid was originally from charleston... but had been living here with her boyfriend and 13-year-old son.

According to lexington police... duguid was arguing with her boyfriend... 44-year-old keith plaster... last week when he shot her... then her son.... then killed himself.

Her son survived.

Duiguid's family says they want other people who might be in abusive relationships to seek help right away.

Latasha dedrick, cousin: "if you're in a bad situation, let somebody know so that someone can help you, and you know, maybe, people need to know that they're this loved, you know, and so they know that they can have someone else to talk to."

Duguid's family says her son is still recovering..

But doing well.

### this week...