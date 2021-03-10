Mom to Mom - Chocolate Avocado Mousse

C1 3 mom.

We are over here at the beautiful jimmy nash home in the oaks subdivision.

I've got and kate horning with us.

Tomorrow's valentine's day and this is something that maybe a couple can do together?

It can, yeah.

A nice little sweet treat.

A sweet treat and it's simple.

Valentine's day, you don't want to spend a bunch of time in the kitchen.

It can be done in advance, which is even better.

We're making a avocado mousse.

This is a fun twist on the classic but i love it because it doesn't weigh you down, it doesn't make you feel after you eat it.

Sheridan, take these two avocados, a spoon, scoop them into the blender.

We have two avocados.

This is also something fun for moms to get involved, get their kids in the kitchen, help them get involved.

This is great c1 3 because you can make it and let them pipe it into their cups and decorate it with whatever toppings that they like.

You can put some nuts, sprinkles.

It's a good idea for all the men out there, too.

C1 3 yes, yes.

Exactly.

That looks good.

Then, maple syrup, i'll let you add that in there.

That's just some organic maple syrup, super sweet and delicious- smells good already.

-but again, it's not going to kill you.

Some cocoa powder in there.

We're going to add about a cup of our dark chocolate cocoa powder.

You want to look for the good stuff.

You don't want to buy the store brand, look for organic from whole foods.

In here i have a special surprise.

This is what's going to make it really complex and delicious.

Balsamic vinegar, tamari soy sauce, and vanilla extract.

It's going to give it a little more complexity and cover up the avocado flavor and really make it taste like a decadent, chocolate mousse.

Then we're just going to blend.

That smells amazing.

Really simple.

All you want to do from here, and i'll just stick it right back on, is you take some fresh raspberries, i'll let you take those, and a little bit of fresh mint.

Scoop it out into a bowl just like this.

We'll take a fresh spoon.

I don't want a fork.

Sheridan.

I know, right?

A fork?

A little bit of mousse.

Look how fluffy and gorgeous.

It's so nice.

A little bit of the mint and the raspberry right on top.

You can also chill this, you said?

Yup.

Chill it for a couple of hours.

It really concentrates all those flavors and ... it makes you look like a pro.

I swear no one will know the difference.

I know, right?

You would be the hero.

That's right.

Your website.

Ahealthypassion.c om.

Check it out.

All right.

For abc 36, join me next monday for another edition of mom to mom.