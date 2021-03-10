Lawmakers Consider 'Blue Lives Matter' Bill

Are expected to vote on a bill that would make attacks against police officers a hate crime.

And... as abc 36's kelsi thorud explains... the bill is getting mixed reactions.

House bill 14 would make any attack on a police officer... firefighter... or any first responder a hate crime.

"well i actually think they should have a little more protection because they are like giving their lives up for us and going out of their way when they don't have to."

Supporters of the bill say it's a necessary protection... especially in the wake of recent attacks targeting police.

"they should have the same rights maybe a little bit more even, i mean because they go through the training and stuff and work hard and do their job right.

I know theres bad cops out there but there's also bad people out theres."

But others believe classifying it as a hate crime... goes too far.

"i don't really feel like it should be in the same catergory as race or gender or anything.

It's a part of their job i feel like.

It's a part of why i feel they feel pride in serving."

Currently... louisiana is the only state with a "blue lives matter" law... five other states including kentucky have introduced bills.

### the house is expected to vote on the bill sometime this week.

