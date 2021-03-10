Burglary Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Louisville... police say officers were forced to shoot and kill a burglary suspect... after he fired a gun at them.

Police say the burglary happened saturday night in a home near churchill downs.

They say officers found a man on the second floor of the home and that he went towards officers... hitting one of them in the chest.

The chief says officers fired back... killing the suspect.

According to police... one officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

This week...