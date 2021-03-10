Sunday Sports February 12th, 2017

The winter showdown is the richest short track race in america..

It concluded last night with derek thorn from campbell motorsports being a thorn in 45 other drivers side.... going wire to wire to keep the title in town... the two time defending champ bubba pollard finished 6th.... it was quite the scene for the 3rd annual winter showdown last night at the kern county raceway... if you didn't have a chance to make it out there it was truly a great race and an amazing turnout... thorn won and after he did he gave props to a whole bunch of people that helped him get the win.... "i have such a good group of guys behind me who work tirelessly behind the scenes at the shop to get us the best piece possible and it showed tonight i'm really proud of these guys as much because there has been a lot of blood sweat and tears behind the scenes for mike keane and everyone at the shop you know this one is for them and this one is for bakersfield nas i'm glad we got to keep the 30 grand here locally."

"this is our second time here we were here last year with todd gillan but we didn't get a fair shake of the entire event we only ran seven laps so tonight we got a lot of information to go back with."

"i thought we had something for the 43 for a little bit and then on the last restart i just got way too tight i was just trying to hang on to a top five kind of all over the place, i never really figured the tire out and just a little bit off all weekend i hope to come back again, i hope i have the opportunity to run for these wilson industrial parts guys it was a fun week and we tried to get a good finish for them just thankful for the opportunity to come out and do it."

Thorn won 30 grand for first place and the other 120 grand was split up among the other drivers in the race the total purse was 150 thousand dollars.... nick: condors had a see-saw shootout last night at rabobank arena against the san jose barracuda... they were down early 1- 0... then in a flash scored two goals to lead 2-1 after the first period.... lets go to the frozen pond for the moving pictures.... batman and superman... the brother combo showing off their condors capes last night.... 1st period 1-0 sj.... josh currie gets the deflection.... and it's the red light special.... to tie the game at 1.... still in the first period... greg chase finds the back of the net.... but san jose would come back and win this game 4-3..

Condors will rest up for a few days and will host the sd gulls on friday night for a 7pm start... its youth jersey's night.... more from the ahl president on why he was in bakersfield last night.... "we're growing rapidly and the move to california last year and moving a team in tucson this year to add to the pacific division has been really positive as a league we are up over 15 percent in ticket revenue our attendance was at an all time high a lot of that driven by these california teams so we are very fortunate to have a new footprint a new landscape for our league and when you look at the players that have gone from all the teams up to the nhl both last year and this year you can see that its paying off for the nhl teams to."

Condors are 19-19 in 7th place in the pacific division.... they lost tonight in sd 4-0 against the gulls... they host the gulls friday night at 7pm.... nick: ucla hosting oregon state... on the push the ball never hits the floor freshman tj leaf from sd to another freshman lonzo ball with the cram... he had 22 pts on 9/12 from the field... more from ball he rises like yeast once again for the punch.... .... kristin: grammy fashion in the spotlight.

