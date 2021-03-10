Evansville Rescue Mission: Help Available for Synthetic Drug

Bill onto the senate.

Brad-- synthetic drugs have been behind a recent slew of arrests and several hospital trips in evansville.officials with one homeless shelter say k-2 isn't new-- and it isn't going away.josua nichols is the senior vice president of the evansville rescue mission.he told us today-- synthetics -- commonly called k2 -- has been an issue as long as he's been there.nichols said he doesn't there has been an increase-- rather people are more aware of the problem.but he says there is help available.joshua nichols, erm senior vp/coo: "regardless of its a chemical addiction, or drug addiction or whatever it happens to be, there's a place that does care for them.

And we believe that recovery is possible through things that we do here, you know we're not a recovery center, but we do offer a recovery program and we believe that true recovery can happen through christ."brad-- last week the president of the evansville rescue mission tracy gorman said one of their former residents died-- after apparently overdosing on synthetic drugs.the coroner's office says the results of a toxicology report will shed more light on what caused his death.that report could take a few weeks.

3