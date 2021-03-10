Peeping Tom Spotted in Phelps Grove Neighborhood

The search continues to capture a peeping tom seen four times since the beginning of the year in Springfield's Phelps Grove Neighborhood.

The peeping tom has been seen in the phelps grove neighborhood four times since the beginning of the year.

Now neighbors and the police are taking to social media to alert one another of what's going on and what they need to do to keep themselves protected.

Eric pauly, phelps grove neighborhood association "keep your lights on.

If you have a dog, that's always a good idea.

Even if you don't have a dog, throw some dog toys out in the yard, put them on your front porch to give the impression that you do have an animal on site."

That's advice from phelps grove neighborhood president eric pauley who says a peeping tom has been spotted in his neighborhood late at night.

The latest incident happened sunday.

Eric pauly, phelps grove neighborhood association "i have a daughter, i have a grandson, we have a diverse population within this neighborhood that includes not only college students, we have young families, we have working people, and retired people.

Nobody needs to put up with that."

Springfield police took a report from some ladies on the 900 block of east loren.

They claim a chair that wasn't theirs was found under a window in their backyard.

Police say surveillance video later showed a man returning to the scene and using the chair to look in their windows.

Eric pauly, phelps grove neighborhood association "he sees his opportunity to come into the neighborhood when it's dark, when not as many lights are not left on, when people have let their guard down."

Police took the surveillance images and posted an alert on the neighborhood watch app nextdoor.com.

They're looking for a man in his twenties, heavy set, wearing wrangler blue jeans, a zip up hoodie, and trimmed beard.

Officer mark sears explains how social media has helped them with their investigation.

Officer mark sears, springfield pd "nextdoor has made it completely easy for me to switch gears from one neighborhood to another neighborhood .

When you turn that around, they also have the ability to report things that they necessarily wouldn't call directly 911 for."

Eric pauly, phelps grove neighborhood association president " it's something that in the past prior to social media would have been a lot of telephone calls, a lot of knocking on doors, fliers those types of things where we can go ahead and immediately get that information out there to the neighbors."

Brea: police say they've been increasing their patrols in the neighborhood and they'll be having a neighborhood watch training in may at the library station