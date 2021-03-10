Protest Bills Fast Tracked

Some DAPL inspired bills are being fast-tracked through the legislature

The senate this morning (jim olson/kx news) they are being described by some as the "dapl bills."

Here's emily medalen with more.

(emily medalen/kx news) yes, many are saying that protest related events over the past 7 months have sparked the need to heighten penalties for protest-related activity.

People from both sides stood up this morning and went after all 4 bills.

Here's what they said.

(aaron birst, nd association of counties) "maybe it's time to take a look at these to make sure the crime fits the punishment."

(emily medalen, kx news) four bills passed by the house in response to the dapl protest began their path through the senate today.

Many stood against the bills, arguing that they violate the 1st amendment.

(tara houska, attorney, minnesota) "i believe it is a slippery slope to violating the fundamental rights guaranteed by the u.s. constitution.

(medalen) house bill 1426 would increase the penalty for a riot involving 100 people or less to a class c felony.

Another, would make it a felony if one thousand dollars or more of damage is done.

One opponent said that provision would hinder protesters rights to make their point (tara houska, attorney, minnesota) "corporations should not be entitled to override the rights of u.s. citizens."

(medalen) however, those who stood in favor of the bills said that these proposed laws only increase punishment for activity that is already illegal.

(todd porter, district 34 rep) "we looked at it, and understand the constitutionally protected 1st ammendment.

That's why the trigger is in place that you have to have committed something that's already against the law in order to get elevated into this area."

(aaron birst, nd association of counties) "what we're thinking that this was designed to do was to go after those folks that not only stand on the sidewalk yelling obscenities, but then throw bricks through the window."

(medalen) while peaceful protesting is protected by the constitution... (waylon hedegaard, nd afl-cio) "they have a fundamental right to be there."

(medalen) ...many who spoke today said things in cannonball have gone past peaceful, and action should be taken.

(todd porter, district 34 rep) "it all piles up.

I think that, again, it falls back on our responsibility to make sure that we have laws in place that fit the crime."

(emily medalen/kx news) other topics of discussion this morning were penalties for wearing a mask during a riot or protest, and for trespassing while engaging in protest-related activity.

All four bills already passed in the house.

(jim olson/kx news) they are all emergency measures, meaning lawmakers want to get them signed by the governor before crossover.

