T&F Cirque Du Soleil

Cirque Du Soleil is coming to lubbock.

>>> welcome back to trends and friends.

Making an appearance in lubbock.

This is a once in a lifetime experience to experience all over the world doing amazing, unreal things the on a stage at the united super market arena here.

>> we have 50 performers on stage.

I am sure you have never seen before.

We have lots of different disciplines, tram lean, tumbling, and push the limits and make sure that we have something that people haven't seen before.

It is crazy.

That show is absolutely amazing and to be able to take something like this on the road is unreal.

How do you set the stage for this.

>> that's a lot of work.

We have the show in orlando as http://upload.youtube.com/c... well.

It stays in the city for 6-7 weeks that travel from city to city every week.

It's a small town that we travel with every week and have 19 trucks, 100 people and have 15 hours with the backstage area.

The people that perform in the show are world class athletes.

It's bind blowing.

Tell us about the concept of this show.

It has a special team and this show is about the world.

They look at the world's world.

That is disgusting and closed.

They are all in different ways and they move differently.

They are so cool.

This one you said is a caterpillar.

>> it is a cricket.

>> oh, sorry.

>> no problem.

It has big cricket legs.

They have to look good and comfortable and functional and they are doing some dangerous stuff.

>> here we have the butterfly.

Here we have the wings.

That is really hard.

>> everything about cirque du soleil is so crazy and so mind blowing.

It will be an amazing show and coming here in march.

Make sure and start purr purchasing the tickets.

You can find all the information on there.

I cannot say enough about how much a professional show this is.

It will blow your mind.

Thank you so much for joining me today.

This is going to be such an awesome show.

Http://upload.youtube.com/c... thank you so much.

>> thank you.

>> don't go anywhere.

We will be