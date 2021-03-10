News In A Minute - 2-14-17

York.

On monday... house lawmakers voted in favor of house bill 14... also known as the blue lives matter bill.

Under the bill... some attacks against law officers, firefighters and emergency medical would be considered a hate crime.

The vote on monday was divided down part lines... with 37 kentucky representatives voted in favor of the bill and 13 voting against.

It now goes to the senate for a vote.

A former teacher's aide... from pulaski county... is under arrest in florida.

Police there have charged traci flynn of bronston... with rape and sodomy involving a 14-year- old boy.

The pulaski county sheriff's office says this investigation began in december.

A spilled drink is being blamed for a late-night accident. This was on 1-75 near mile marker one-15 in lexington.

Police say the driver went off the road... flipping the semi-truck on its side just before 11 last night.

The driver wasn't hurt.

Police say he told them he was distracted after spilling a drink