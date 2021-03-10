News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 2-14-17

Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders have all your morning news in Central NY.

Dan: general keith kellogg has been named the interim national security adviser for president trump's white house administration.

Jennifer: president trump's previous adviser, michael flynn resigned last night after reports of him misleading administration officials on his communications with the russian ambassador.

General kellogg most recently served as national security council chief of staff.

Dan: former vice president joe biden will visit colgate university next month.

The s-u law school graduate will deliver a global leaders lecture on friday, march 24th at 6:15.

The address will be free and open to the public but a ticket is required.

No info yet, though, on when those will be available.

Jennifer: as we mark "national donor day" a new goes into effect today, that'll open the organ donor registry to even more people.

The new rule allows 16 and 17- year olds to register as organ donors... where the previous age limit was 18.

Dan: "the sweetheart skate special" at the clinton square ice rink in downtown syracuse will cost you 14- dollars today, and includes admission for two, skate rentals, and hot chocolate.

The rink is open from eleven a-m to