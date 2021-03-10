From the Heart: Husband writes wife love notes every day

Jerry writes a love note to Sandra every day before he goes off to work.

Sandra and Jerry Newman have been married for 12 years.

As part of today's from the heart series, i have the perfect story for this valentine's day.

I met a woman who showed me that we shouldn't put a timetable on finding the perfect love.

Jerry newman: good morning, sunshine.

Time to get a new book and start a new chapter on how much i love you.

Sandra newman: i waited 41 years to meet mr. right.

Jerry newman: she brought everything into my life.

Neesey payne/wdbj7: they met unexpectedly at a call center where jerry works.

Sandra was filling up vending machines.

And jerry saw something he liked.

Sandra newman: i guess the more we talked, the more we realized we are so much alike, and that's what did it.

Neesey payne/wdbj7: they started dating.

And as time passed their love only grew.

Jerry asked sandra to marry him.

She said yes.

The two say their wedding day is a bit of a blur.

But there are some details they'll never forget.

Jerry newman: i remember i bowed down and i kissed her hand, which i think shocked a lot of people, but it was actually my knees buckling.

Sandra newman: i know i was nervous as all-get-out until i got up to him and he held my hand, and it was like it all washed away.

Neesey payne/wdbj7: so far, you're probably thinking this sounds like an ordinary love story, but it gets better.

These notebooks are filled with just some of jerry's love notes to sandra.

It's something he's been doing every day before he goes off to work for the past 12 years.

Jerry newman: although this is your last note before you become my wife i will never stop writing.

Every word comes from my heart, which has belonged to you since the first day i met you.

Jerry newman: i mean every word that i say, and i hope somehow it helps her through every day.

Sandra newman: that's pieces of his heart toward me.

Jerry newman: thank god i found you.

Have a great day, my love.

The next words i write, we will be married forever, jerry.

