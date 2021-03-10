Teens embrace Summer of Opportunity

Applications for this year's Summer of Opportunity program will be accepted beginning February 20.

((mark/interview)) mark: welcome back!

Excited today to tell you about the "summer of opportunity" program.

I'm pleased to welcome to the program two special guests: marisol ramos-lopez, the department of recreation and youth services director for the city of rochester, along with antowan williams, who is with rochesterworks!, the director of youth system services.

Great to have you both here!

Thanks for coming in!marisol and antowan: thank you!mark: marisol, let's begin with you.

"summer of opportunity" program.

First of all, love the name.

Tell us what this opportunity is all about, and who can take advantage?marisol: well, the opportunity is to get a summer job, and those who can take advantage are youngsters ages 14 to 20 who are still in school, who live in the city or the county, and they have access to summer jobs.mark: all right, we're saying summer.

It's only february.

Why are we talking about this now?marisol: well, our application process starts now.

So, we have a lengthy process.

We have a lot of people who apply for not that many jobs.

So, what we want to make sure is that we provide the opportunity for a good experience.

Mark: all right, let's be clear.

The application process starts on february 20th, and it goes until march 24th, but get in early.

Antowan, what types of jobs, what types of opportunities are out there for these youngsters ages 14 to 20?antowan: well, right now, that's what we're working with, in terms of releasing the rfp, and we're reviewing some of the proposals that were submitted.

So right now we are looking at culinary, entrepreneurship, customer service, arts.

Those are just some of the gist of the program that you will find.mark: these are jobs in the city, and all throughout monroe county as well, correct?antowan: correct.

Marisol: correct.mark: well, the key here, and we touched on this when we started, this is about helping these youngsters get job ready, and also learning that important skill of following through, right?antowan: yes.mark: expand on that if you would.

Antowan: okay, so what's interesting is that every year approximately three thousand apply, but you can cut that number in half in terms of those who follow through.

We made it so easy with online technology, so it's very easy to apply, but then from there, the individuals must turn in their supporting documentation.

They must follow up on the parent orientation.

There's the provider fair.

There's a number of different processes that one must follow in order to be deemed eligible for either a city slot, or a rochesterworks!

Slot.

Mark: and as we all know, that's a very important skill to develop.

Antowan: yes.mark: that things don't just come to us.

If you want it, you've got to apply, and then follow through.

Antowan: yes.mark: marisol, that notion of being job- ready, talk about the skills that this will help youngsters develop.marisol: so, what we're trying to develop are the job-ready, and life skills needed to have a sustainable job in the future.

We are starting now with our youngsters so that when they're adults, they are able to keep a job, with the understanding that it's about being timely, dressing for success, knowing how to speak publicly, and being appropriate in their speech and vocabulary, and understanding interpersonal skills with co-workers, so that they can navigate those systems early on.mark: thank you both for coming in.

This is such a great program.

Great collaboration between the city and rochesterworks!

All the best with it!marisol: thank you!mark: glad to be able to share it with our viewers!

Marisol: great!

Thanks!mark: this is your opportunity to have a great way to spend your summer if you're 14 to 20.

Here's your action step: summeryouthemploymenttoogg that's where you go online.

You can also call 585-428- 6366.

If you missed any of our conversation, we're sharing it on our site as well at rochesterfirst.com.