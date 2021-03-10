Canyon Ridge celebrates soccer signing

Clarissa Henderson is headed to Lane CC to play college soccer.

Clarissa henderson or "isa" as she's known to her family and friends, leaves behind a legacy at canyon ridge.

The riverhawk signed with lane community college soccer this afternoon.

This occasion paves the way for younger athletes who look up to the senior, considering her leadership stands out on the team.

Her future college based in eugene, oregon, advanced to the 2014 final four.

Henderson expects to travel with the titans and play center midfield.

As a riverhawk, she earned honorable mention, second team and finally first team and all area honors.

It takes a team to be successful, it's not a one person effort, i'm very grateful i've had this opportunity to play.

I will keep these friendships forever.

We did go out and tour schools in oregon.

We heard the lane college coach speak.

They do very well in their conference and i think it has a lot of potential for her to grow as an athlete and hopefully move on to the university level if she wants to do that.

