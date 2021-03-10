Eyewitness Sports 02-13-17

Not only is it a big conference game,but a win tonight would be quite the resume builder.syracuse basetball team set to host 8th ranked louisville.

Before the game s-u honored fab mello.the former cuse center passed away this weekend in brazil.despite our warning at 6,orange got down early to the cards.part of a 10-0 run for louisville.

But syracuse fought back.isn't that expected?john gill-on steps into a three.

Part of an 11 point performance for him,3 for 7 from behind the arc.

Lousiville's terrible free through shooting kept the cuse in it.sending it to overtime.

But in the end cards too much.

They beat the orange 76-72 ((austin))in the middle of a playoff push,the utica comets did themsevles no favors with their recent weekend play.

Blue and green producee a 2-1 win in springfield,but were an ugly 0-2 in front of the home crowd.

Those coming on a 6-4 loss to toronto and a 3-2 defeat against syracuse.comets the 5th seed in their own division,6 points behind the 4th place icecaps but with a pair of games in hand.

Thing is,comets will have to fight through without one of their recent additions.today the vancouver canucks recalled forward brendan gaunce.talk about proving yourself.gaunce had 3 points in 4 games.and finished with a plus minus of 0.comets host toronto on wednesday.

((austin))even the best laid plans are no match for a snow storm.cva found that out tonight as they had to reschedule their charity event.

Their first ever coaches vs cancer game was moved to tomorrow.it's still a 7 pm tip against sherburne earlville.

There will be 50/50 opportunities as well as change drops at their concession stands.money raised will go to the american cancer society.

((austin))the new york giants are doing a bit of early spring cleaning,and with it they've left a pair of popular names on the cutting room floor.

Today the giants released wide out victor cruz, along with running back rashad jennings.the move gives big blue an extra 10 million dollars in cap space,7.5 from 30 year old cruz and 2 and a half from the