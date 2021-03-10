Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Students at R.E. Baker Experienced Australian Culture

Credit: KFTA
Baker got a chance to experience australian culture, history, and geography during the "cultural kaleidoscope" today.

Martin and nellie beggs from sydney, austrailia brought an interactive, multi-media "edu- training" program that spans 40- thousand years of australian history from the aboriginal people to the modern nation.

The beggs put on two assemblies and conducted four classes for students.

#### martin beggs, presenter - "we love to see them because you can see their minds being expanded even as you're singing with them or talking to them."

((hilary)) their visit is supported by a grant from the arkansas arts and humanities council.

