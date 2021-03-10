Skip to main content
Abortion Bill Moves to State Senate

Arkansas house has approved legislation requiring the state to suspend or revoke the license of abortion providers for any rule or law violation.

Right now... those decisions are currently handled on a case-by-case basis.

The bill now heads to the senate.

Planned parenthood says the bill unfairly targets abortion facilities.

