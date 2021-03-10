Abortion Bill Moves to State Senate

Capitol View: Social Issues Dominate Session
KARK
Capitol View: Social Issues Dominate Session
Arkansas house has approved legislation requiring the state to suspend or revoke the license of abortion providers for any rule or law violation.
Right now... those decisions are currently handled on a case-by-case basis.
The bill now heads to the senate.
Planned parenthood says the bill unfairly targets abortion facilities.
#### ((hilary))
Capitol View: Social Issues Dominate Session
NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 02.07.17