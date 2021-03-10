State House advances bill to eliminate elections watchdog

Debate... and a vote made just moments ago by state lawmakers.

They advanced a bill that would eliminate one of the state's top ethic's watchdogs.

Nbc montana's will wadley has more from the state capitol.

The office of the commissioner of political practices regulates the state's ethics, lobbying, and campaign laws.

Republican eric skees wants to get rid of it..

He says the current commissioner... jonathan motl... has become too powerful... and has unfairly targeted republicans.

"the problem with this office is you have judge, jury and exocutioner all in one office, and that will lead to corruption no matter who's in charge, republicans or democrats.

We've had democrats there over the last 8 years plus.

Instead... he'd turn over oversight responsibilities to the attorney general... an elected position.

Opponents to the bill... mostly democrats... defend motl... and the office.

They say the job was created to fight corruption seen early in montana history.

When the copper kings were in power.

"the bill is just a highly partisan attack at our governor, steve bullock, and it really attacks the integrity of the institution itself.

Jonathan motl and the commissioner of political practices, to me, above any comments that he does anything other than what is fair under our election laws" the bill has one more vote... before moving on the senate.

In helena... will wadley... nbc montana.

Here's some of what's on tap for tomorrow in helena... a bill to outlaw texting while driving.

Another would allow property owners to sue for damages if their belongings are damaged by a drone.

And a third would allow limited spear fishing of game fish.

You can find more information... and read about top bills... by heading to our special section at nbc montana dot com.

New