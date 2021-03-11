Rock Island defeats Pekin in Regionals

At 10:00.

The rock island lady rocks began their postseason run tonight as they took on pekin at the moline regional.the lady rocks were going for their 29th win in their 30th game.thad hoover's team has been dominant no it.1.

Chrislyn carr to lauren hall for corner three2.

Carr knocks down pass---takes it herself3.

Carr threading the needle to justice edell inside 4.

Chrislyn carr with the floater5.

Justice edell rebound put back.

Rocky led 34-14 at the