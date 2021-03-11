High School Basketball 02/14/17

Championship game came down to the final second, as unity christian won its second straight title, edging western christian 42-41.

Tonight, the two squared off again in in the postseason on the road to state.

The knights coming off a win over sioux central, the wolfpack beginning postseason.

3rd qtr and western christian up by 21..... jessi dejager gets the ball in the painted area and she'll go up, miss the first attempt but gets her own rebound and gets it to go the second time wolfpack also tough on defense as erica bousema picks off the pass and takes it back for two unity playing hard though as brooke zevenbergen dribbles in and wraps the pass around two defenders to jori bronner and she'll make the basket but just too much firepower from the wolfpack as karsyn winterfeld drains the three pointer western christian advances with a 75-47 win, they will play north union on friday okoboji, a state semifinalist last year, on the road tonight taking on rock valley.

1st qtr......okoboji's kallyn stumbo with the great pass to grace wintz behind the defenders under the basket for the bucket to open scoring rockets answers as taylor richter drives down baseline to the bucket, puts it up and good little later, some more nice passing from the pioneers as magan christopherson draws three defenders, then the pass to wintz for the basket move ahead a little further okoboji up by 5 now, but rock valley's sammy blum connects on the three pointer to cut it to two and rock valley would rockets back to win 57-45.

They will move on to play west lyon on friday down to class 1a, westwood hosting charter oak ute in the regional quarterfinals.

Rebels strike quickly...carah drees wins the tip and andee martin gets it to paige metcalf to start the scoring right away.

Back come the bobcats...casey carstens ahead of the pack, basket and the bonus...they'd take the lead.

And c-o-u would stretch it to five as tori nuzum buries the triple.

Westwould answers with a run of their own...mykenzie whitney finds brooklyn topf wide open for three, all square again and the westwood students love it.

Then kalie toben finds the lost art of the midrange jay...westwood moves on, 79-53 the final.

Chris: the dakota valley and sioux city west boys squads have been playing strong basketball lately heading into the postseason.

Both the panthers and wolverines have won three of their last four.

Tonight, an interstate battle between the two out at west high.

Late in the second quarter, jack mccabe...the head on three pointer puts the panthers ahead by a pair.

Then before the break...john prochello, way too big to defend with a guard...easy two for him..dv up 37-33 at the break.

Ahead to the third, check out the find here...bubba rosenquist to luke schmitt back door...the lead balloons to ten.

But here comes west...kory woodruff, that's a big dude spinning and finishing through contact.

Then james king, a similar move, he gets the foul call too...the 3 point play caps off an 11-0 run to take the lead.

But dakota valley, stronger down the stretch...they rally back 72-63.

Up on the north side, the stars hosting le mars, winners of 8 of their last 9.

In the first, alex tillo drives and drops it off to ryan--not rick--ross for the deuce...stars down just a pair.

The dogs respond...trent hilbrands kicks it out to gabe eckstaine who rattles home the triple...lead now at a touchdown.

North answers with a 3 point play of their own...trent frerichs, drives and gets the conventional three point play.

But right away--and all night---le mars had the answer...jacob thompson, from way outside, tickles the twine.

Then on the break, logan lancaster lays it home...dogs roll, 93-59.

In the big ten, nebraska shot 55 percent from the