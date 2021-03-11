SWEETWATER VS. GRAHAM

Lady mustangs and graham at kimbrell arena... -- pick it up with the lady blues.... emma ranger gets the ball at the block and goes right up for the bucket... graham leads by one... she later fouled out in the third -- now let's go to the lady mustangs... bri moriel at the top of the key... has no pressure.... pulls up and drains the three... now we're all tied up-- about three seconds left in the third period now..

Inbounds to baylie lindsey... she heaves up the halfcourt shot..... sinks it at the buzzer!!!

And the lady blues could not recover in the fourth fourththe lady blues scored just 7 points in the fourth as the lady mustangs win 51 to 38 and advance in the playoffs