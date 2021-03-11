Is Memphis on the "cusp of a renaissance"?

On this valentine's day it seems memphis is feeling a lot of love lately when it comes to economic development..

Katina: however..

For years memphis was in an economic rut ... overlooked by some of the world's most popular brands ... even entertainers wouldn't bring their tours through town.

now it it seems memphis is open for business... begging the question... are these signs that the bluff city can say to itself - "we've arrived".

hitting a note of optimism memphis mayor jim strickland kicked off 2017 by making this declaration.

Mayor jim strickland/memphis jan.

11, 2017 "i think memphis is at the beginning or cusp of a renaissance."

case-in-point..

Ikea opening its doors..

Service master moving headquarters downtown..

Saint jude's multi-billion dollar expansion..

And to hear the greater memphis chamber's phil trenary tell it he shares mayor strickland's optimistic outlook.

Phil trenary/pres., greater memphis chamber "we are on the cusp in many ways and if you talk about any community our size that has $9 billion in development, over 200 projects, there's something going on there."

215 projects to be exact..

Including the much ballyhooed crosstown concourse at the old sears building..

You add in the continued success of bass pro shops at the pyramid... plus the big river crossing ..

Things are trending in the right direction for memphis.

Phil trenary/pres., greater memphis chamber "all these things are very transformative which lead you to the conclusion that memphis is very much on the cusp of being one of the next 'it' cities in the country."

even entertainers are in on the act ..

Garth brooks returned to the bluff city for the first time in almost 20 years a few weeks back ..

Playing four soldout shows at fedex forum.

National brands are finding memphis too..

H-and-m ..

And nordstrom's rack ..

Cheesecake factory.

Then ikea... the swedish furniture powerhouse chose memphis over municipal rival ..

Nashville.

Despite the parade of positivity..

Trenary ..

Who sells memphis for a living pulls-up short of saying memphis has officially arrived... so what keeps him up at night?

Phil trenary/pres., greater memphis chamber "our middle class has been flat for some time.

We have to start growing again."

But according strickland..

The jobs to help grow that middle class are there.

Mayor jim strickland/memphis jan.

11, 2017 "at any one time we have 10 to 15-thousand jobs in the memphis area that go unfilled, because they can't find qualified people," brandon artiles/reporter: stumbling blocks for creating that qualified workforce are access to quality education and poverty ... generational problems that add to the high crime rate... true prosperity aren't indicated by fancy buildings or brands..

But people.

Phil trenary/pres., greater memphis chamber "the first time you hear that last year the memphis middle class grew by 20- percent then you'll know memphis has arrived that is it."

That year has not arrived yet..

However there's confidence that the groundwork to achieve that workforce goal has been laid... 'as-long-as we deliver on that this is going to be a very, very fun place to live for a very long time.

If we don't we're going to have some disappointments along the way."

.

