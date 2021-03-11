How To Do A Valentine's Day Candy Drop

Show us how your valentine's day candy can be used to learn.

>> you get a lot of this around valentine's day, boxes and boxes, and you don't want to eat it all don't tree throw it in the trash my science helper brenna and i are going to use chocolate canned to help you better understand why some things float and some things sink.

Okay.

Brenna we have lots of candy.

Start dropping it in you'll notice that sometimes the pieces float like that one and sometimes they sink like that one.

Now what is the reason?

Why do some pieces of candy here in our water float because they are less >> dense than that the water.

>> good job.

Why are some singing because they are more >> dense than the water.

What happens is the ones that are floating here have a whole lot of air on the inside of them the ones that are singing have more of good stuff in lot more sugar peanuts caramel.

Whole lot of other things that make them taste good.

We're hooked on science.

I'm jason lindsey.

