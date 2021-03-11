Flower Delivery

(amber schatz, kx news) ken's flower shop in bismarck made over 300 deliveries yesterday.

But their booming business wasn't the only thing they were happy about.

They were excited about the warmer temperatures which are a plus in the flower business.

Flowers are sensitive to colder temperatures.

And when it goes below 35 degrees, flowers need to keep warm so they are wrapped up in plastic.

If they aren't kept warm then the petals and leaves will start to turn black and wilt.

