Build with Bags Interview

Hi, megan.

Participation is voluntary on the grocers part but the majority of our members do participate.

I'm not sure that we have a complete listing, however.

Were you hoping for one?

If so, i can check with our president on that.

Yes, it does happen every year.

The deadline is always march 30 and the winners are always announced in conjunction with earth day, which is in late april.

As far as your timing question goes, i would think sometime in february would be best, it would give communities at least 30 days to get their grant proposals together and submitted.

Is that a possibility?

If so, it would be helpful if you could give me a couple options of days and times that work for you.

Then i can give those to our president to see which one works with her schedule.

I know she will do her best to make whatever you suggest work.

I've included some information below that i hope will be helpful to you.

Let me know if you have any other questions.

Thanks again for helping us spread the word!

Ann i've included some brief background information here: how to apply for a build with bags grant http: an overview of the build with bags grant program grocers live, work and raise their families in iowa communities so they care about our state and the environment.

That's why iowa grocers have invested in the build with bags program to educate iowans about the benefits of recycling and encourage good recycling habits.

Program goals build with bags is a program by iowa grocers to combat plastic bag litter and encourage the recycling of plastic bags.

It is a cooperative effort of the iowa grocery industry association, keep iowa beautiful, the des moines area metro waste authority, and the iowa department of natural resources aimed at: 1) increasing the amount of plastic bags recycled; 2) reducing the consumption of plastic bags; 3) increasing the use of reusable bags; and 4) encouraging purchases of furniture and equipment made from recycled plastic through a grant program for parks and schools.

Build with bags grant stats the cornerstone of the build with bags program is the grant program that provides funding for schools and parks to purchase equipment made of recycled plastic.

Over the past seven years, the build with bags grant program has awarded $251,175 in grants to more than 150 iowa communities across the state to purchase equipment made from recycled plastic and kept hundreds of thousands of plastic bags out of landfills.

It takes 10,600 bags to make a bench and more than 20,000 to make a picnic table.