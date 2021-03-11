Vanilla Bean Shortage Means Rising Prices

Us this morning.

Vanilla beans have soared.

>> brittany: more than three quarters of the world >> reporter: at mother moo creamery in california, vanilla ice cream is showered with sprinkles, blended with brownies, enrolling in root beer.

It's appeal is pretty simple.

>> i like it.

>> reporter: owner karen clemens said it's all about the ingredients and how important is that madagascar vanilla?>> my vanilla ice cream would not be the same without it.

>> reporter: these days she's losing money on every scoop.

The price she pays for a gallon of organic vanilla extract has nearly quadrupled since she opened her doors five years ago.

What does that mean to your bottom line?

>> i just kind of hope we are going to make it through the season.

>> reporter: 79 percent of the world's vanilla fields are in madagascar are.

A shortage helped drive up the cost of the vanilla beans from $11 a pound in 2011 to nearly $200 by the end of 2016.

>> we manufacture for 200 types of vanilla.

>> reporter: josephine and her husband don run a business and most of it is vanilla.

She surveyed the vanilla crops.

Vanilla farming is a labor-intensive process.

The beans grow on orchids.

Each is pollinated by hand.

>> probably $100,000 of vanilla.

>> this is >> this is worth $100,000?

A couple years ago?

>> probably $1000.

>> that's for high quality beans.

Karen clemens is having to raise prices at her store.

While she won't put artificial vanilla in her ice cream she did start using it in her waffle cones.

The good news is people who have recently been to madagascar to surveyed the vanilla crop said it looks like it's in good shape.

That should increase supply and hopefully make the cost of your valentine's day chocolate and a little less bitter and a