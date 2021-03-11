Arkansas Food Hall of Fame: Feltner's Whatta-Burger

Stacy Hurst with the Department of Heritage and Missy and Randy Ellis with Feltner's Whatta-Burger join Fox 16 Good Day to tell us more about the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The public had a chance to nominate restaurants, and finalists have just been announced.

Winners will be announced at a reception on february 28.

Talking points for stacy hurst: á nominations for the food hall of fame were accepted from september 9 through november 9 in four categories: arkansas food hall of fame, proprietor of the year, food-themed event and people's choice.

Nearly 300 nominations were received this year!

á a committee of food experts chose the finalists and winners in select categories.

á winners will be announced at a reception and induction ceremony on tuesday, february 28, 2017, at ron robinson theater in little rock.

The reception will begin at 5:30pm, followed by the induction ceremony at 6:15pm.

á everyone is welcome to attend.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 501-324-9349.

á we are planning to expand the program in years to come, possibly adding more categories to the arkansas food hall of fame.

Talking points for feltner's whatta-burger á discssion of food items brought á discussion of the restaurant, history and impact on central arkansas's food scene