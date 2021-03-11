Approaching from the southwest.

Their parent's cancer with an innovative, fun-filled programs that foster a lasting community.

The "make the magic" event is a fundraiser for camp kesem and catlin rodgers with make the magic --- along with julia fitzer and logan hiatt with camp kesem is here to talk all about it.

For those not familar with camp kesem -- explain what you guys do?

- logan and the "make the magic" event main fundraiser -- catlin tell us about that.

How can folks get involved?

- julia camp kesem - university of arkansas to support children through and beyond their parent's cancer with innovative, fun- filled programs that foster a lasting community.

Make the magic march 2017 help us get ready for our 2017 camp with a night of dinner and a silent auction as well as many other exciting things.

Location and specific date to come!

Contact arkansas.mtm@campkese m.org for any questions or involvement our history camp kesem at university of arkansas was founded in 2015 and supports children in the arkansas community by providing a week-long summer camp experience and year-long peer support.

Last summer we had 22 counselors and 30 campers.

We are super excited to grow and make camp bigger and better for the summer 2017!

Camp kesem at university of arkansas was founded in 2015 and supports children in the arkansas community by providing a week-long summer camp experience and year-long peer support.

Last summer we had 22 counselors and 30 campers.

We are super excited to grow and make camp bigger and better for the summer 2017!

((marissa)) ((chris)) stay tuned...top trenders with jaclyn house is coming up.

### ((marissa)) ((chris)) welcome back to fox 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your top stories from overnight.

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### 24 news.

If you're just rolling out of bed, we've got a look now at your their parent's cancer with an innovative, fun-filled programs that foster a lasting community.

The "make the magic" event is a fundraiser for camp kesem and catlin rodgers with make the magic --- along with julia fitzer and logan hiatt with camp kesem is here to talk all about it.

For those not familar with camp kesem -- explain what you guys do?

- logan and the "make the magic" event main fundraiser -- catlin tell us about that.

How can folks get involved?

- julia camp kesem - university of arkansas to support children through and beyond their parent's cancer with innovative, fun- filled programs that foster a lasting community.

Make the magic march 2017 help us get ready for our 2017 camp with a night of dinner and a silent auction as well as many other exciting things.

Location and specific date to come!

Contact arkansas.mtm@campkese m.org for any questions or involvement our history camp kesem at university of arkansas was founded in 2015 and supports children in the arkansas community by providing a week-long summer camp experience and year-long peer support.

Last summer we had 22 counselors and 30 campers.

We are super excited to grow and make camp bigger and better for the summer 2017!

Camp kesem at university of arkansas was founded in 2015 and supports children in the arkansas community by providing a week-long summer camp experience and year-long peer support.

Last summer we had 22 counselors and 30 campers.

We are super excited to grow and make camp bigger and better for the summer 2017!

((marissa)) ((chris)) their parent's cancer with an innovative, fun-filled programs that foster a lasting community.

The "make the magic" event is a fundraiser for camp kesem and catlin rodgers with make the magic --- along with julia fitzer and logan hiatt with camp kesem is here to talk all about