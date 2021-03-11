People Struggling, Looking Forward To Checks

President joe biden's desk.

We expect the president to sign that bill.

That will start the process of mailing out 14-hundred dollar stimulus checks by the end of the week.

We spoke with people in huntsville about that those checks will mean to them.

One man told us he works in the restaurant industry.

He says the check won't solve all his family's problems - but it will certainly help during these difficult times.

"i've been there where you're trying to figure out, do i feed myself?

If you have children, how am i going to feed my children?

How am i going to keep a roof over their heads?

How am i going to keep nice clothes?

And different things like that, there's so many factors emotionally and physically that go against you.

So, even if it was less than 14 hundred dollars, i promise you it's going to help somebody regardless of anything."

In addition to the stimulus check - people who have filed for unemployment will receive up to 300 dollars each