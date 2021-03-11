A ray of light as the Pascagoula Senior Center reopens

It’s brought a ray of light to some local seniors who feel like they’ve been in the dark since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

- brighter days for those 55 and- older in south mississippi.

- the pascagoula senior center- reopened this week, and as- news 25's toni miles shows us,- it's brought a ray of light to- some- local seniors who feel like - they've been in the dark since- the covid-19 pandemic hit.- quick!- - ray carr, pascagoula- resident: "it's devastating.

I'll tell you what pickleball - was my favorite sport up- here, and that kept us busy, an- i enjoyed that, but since i've- retired.

Other than - that, we have nothing to do but- sit."

Pascagoula resident ray carr ha- been active here at - the pascagoula senior center- since it opened 12 years ago...- nats: "broad leaf mustard right here."

Like many others, he's felt the- far-reaching effects and- - - - isolation that's grown out of - the covid pandemic - but he's - seeing a ray of light with- recent openings, namely the one- here at pascagoula's senior - center where he and others are- tending to this garden.

Ray - carr, pascagoula resident: "thi is a lot of work.

You need- to do something everyday, if yo- don't do anything but talk to - them."

Just like people, especially ou- seniors, who are among the- hardest hit by covid... - but new doors are opening here- at the senior center literally,- including this latest edition- - library set up during the covid- shut down.- mary cooper, assistant director- pascagoula- senior center: "they're excited to see it because it's somethin- that's- completely different than befor- the pandemic.

They just love- being able to - access their favorite authors."

Toni miles, news 25: "the pascagoula senior center plans- to add to their existing- programs. in less than three- weeks seniors can perch here- right outside the facility- during a new bird watching- class."

Mary cooper, assistant director- - - - pascagoula senior center: "the first bird watching class in- march 30th, then we'll- continue on tuesdays, - indefinitely.

We have about 80- species of birds that have been- located."

And plenty of other activities- for those 55 and older to choos- from since the center opened- this week.- katarina luketich, public - information officer, city of- pascagoula: "it's something cit hall got a lot of calls about -- when were we going- to be able to reopen the senior- center, and it's a tough- decision when you're trying to- mitigate safety, and having - something for people to do all- at the same time, but at the- state we are at right now, with- the vaccination rates increasin- and our - covid numbers falling to such - low levels, we felt now was the- - - perfect time to reopen the- senior center in a safe manner,- and make sure that we can - create that quality of life tha- we all love here."

Ray carr apparently would agree-