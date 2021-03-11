Houlka clinic gives vaccines to residents in rural areas

Workers from GVS Care Medical Center teamed up with members of Project Elect to give vaccines to people who live in predominantly black or underserved communities.

Houlka clinic teamed with an organization to make sure people in rural areas are protected from the coronavirus.

Workers from gvs care medical center are giving vaccines to residents who live in underserved or predominantly black communities.

Nurse practitioner, amanda griffin said members from project elect offered to help get the word out about the vaccines.

A volunteer is picking up patients throughout the day who were unable to book appointments or travel to get shots.

Dr. griffin said today is the first time a clinic in the area is hosting a vaccine site.

About 65 people will get a shot.

Nurses are vaccinating 5 people at a time to ensure social distancing.

We have been trying to get the vaccine for so long.

So when we got the email that we were going to be distributing, we were just beside ourselves.

We are really thrilled about today."

"i want to encourage everybody, young, old to come out and get this done."

Griffin sald she will have 5 doses left after today.

She hopes the cdc will send the clinic more soon.

