Eye On Ag: Cactus Comeback

One drought-resistant crop could make a big splash in the Valley's ag landscape.

Week.

Alex it's been a wet winter so far... but that doesn't mean farmers... don't have drought tolerant crops off of their minds.

Joey one crop that could make a big splash across the valley's ag landscape in years to come..

Is the prickly pear cactus.

Cbs 47's john shrable brings us this week's eye on ag.

Out here just east of parlier at the san joaquin valley agricultural sciences center sits a facility that researches crops that you might not be accustomed to seeing everyday across the valley.

Pkg: when thinking about cactus, what's on your plate for dinner may not be the first thing that comes to mind.

But scientists claire heinitz and gary banuelos want to change this.

Claire heinitz/ curator usda: "this one was bread to have a low number of spines."

Heinitz is the curator of this field of genetically diverse cacti outside of parlier.

Claire heinitz/ curator usda: "there's a lot of potential to grow this as a crop and have different uses for it in areas that you wouldn't be able to grow other plants."

Through cross breeding, varieties of prickly pear cactus, known also as opuntia, could provide for a crop in lands previously not thought desirable.

At this point, banuelos's role in this research really comes into play.

Gary banuelos/ plant/soil scientist: "one of my objectives is the find alternative crops, or crops that can survive under poor growing conditions."

In a separate field just a few feet away, soil has been brought in from the west end of the valley, mimicking the poorer soil conditions for farmers in this more arid part of the valley.

Gary banuelos/ plant/soil scientist: "we have a perception that the soil is contaminated which is true, but after growing plants on this contaminated soil you may have produced a new plant, with new characteristics that may have more nutritional value for humans."

What banuelos has discovered is although the cacti in his field don't grow as fast nor as large as those in heinitz's, their struggle for survival creates something that could be even more beneficial for those opting to put them on the dinner plate.

Gary banuelos/ plant/soil scientist: "the plant tries to adapt inside, and when it adapts it also increases concentration of antioxidants, so you actually can produce a healthier fruit."

Reporter look-live tag: now the crops that are being researched here are just one component of a wide variety of research including molecular biology as well as genetics.

Reporting in fresno county, john shrable.

Alex